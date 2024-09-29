Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$95.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJ

Insider Buying and Selling

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$87.34 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$63.08 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.