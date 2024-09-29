Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

