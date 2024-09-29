Stephens Increases ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Price Target to $145.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
