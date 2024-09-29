Stephens Increases ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Price Target to $145.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

