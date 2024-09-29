Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of STGYF opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.