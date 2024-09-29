Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of STGYF opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

