StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

