StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W cut Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.