StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

