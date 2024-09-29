StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Phoenix New Media stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.75.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.