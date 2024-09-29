StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $592,010.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

