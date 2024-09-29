StockNews.com Lowers Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORMP stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 320,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

