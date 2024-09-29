Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Strattec Security Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at $462,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070 shares of company stock worth $74,033. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $925,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

