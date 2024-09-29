Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Up 56.8% in September

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strawberry Fields REIT

In other news, CEO Moishe Gubin bought 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,604.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 8.9 %

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.