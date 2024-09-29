T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,915,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $27.97.
About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
