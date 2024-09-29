T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,915,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $27.97.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

