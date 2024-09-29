Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Purchases A$24,834.82 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Janette Kendall bought 57,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,834.82 ($17,010.15).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

