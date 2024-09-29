Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips Sells 19,000 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total value of C$1,260,650.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.43. The firm has a market cap of C$540.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$44.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.15.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

