Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips Sells 19,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.AGet Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total value of C$1,260,650.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.43. The firm has a market cap of C$540.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$44.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.15.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.