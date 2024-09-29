Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
