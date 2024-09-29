Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNY opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.71.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.