Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Telkonet has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

