Terry Gardiner Acquires 125,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,246.58).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Terry Gardiner acquired 100,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,100.00 ($4,178.08).

On Monday, July 15th, Terry Gardiner acquired 200,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,200.00 ($22,054.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 20.83.

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

