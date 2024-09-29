TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repsol and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 1 1 2.75 TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.38%. Given TETRA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Repsol.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Repsol has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repsol and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.64% 14.92% 7.11% TETRA Technologies 1.61% 18.84% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repsol and TETRA Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $63.35 billion 0.25 $3.43 billion $2.59 5.05 TETRA Technologies $626.26 million 0.61 $25.78 million $0.16 18.13

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Repsol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

