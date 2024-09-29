The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $143.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Clorox by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

