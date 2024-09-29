The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

