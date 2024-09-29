The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 591 ($7.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,814.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.20. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 476 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.