The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 591 ($7.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,814.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.20. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 476 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
