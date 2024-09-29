The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.89.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

