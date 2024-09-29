Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

