Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in September

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,012.0 days.

Transcontinental stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

