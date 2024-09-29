Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

