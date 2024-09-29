Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663 over the last three months. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

