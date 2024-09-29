Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tungray Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

TRSG opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tungray Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Tungray Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tungray Technologies

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

