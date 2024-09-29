Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNVGY stock opened at 13.48 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 11.29 and a 1-year high of 15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.19.

Universal Music Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

