US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $71.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.82.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 4.2 %

USFD opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.