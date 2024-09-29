Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.