Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $58.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -335.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

