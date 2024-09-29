Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (HYKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYKE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

About Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (HYKE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund seeks capital appreciation from rising 2-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains.

