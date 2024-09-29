Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRI shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
See Also
