Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

NYSE:V opened at $275.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 72.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $721,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $87,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

