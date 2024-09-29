Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) received a C$26.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on Wajax and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

WJX stock opened at C$25.50 on Friday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$568.30 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.8709677 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

