Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

