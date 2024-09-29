Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

