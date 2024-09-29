Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Down 0.5 %

WAVS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Western Acquisition Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

