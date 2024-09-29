Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

