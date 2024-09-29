William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
Get Our Latest Report on NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.0 %
NEO opened at $14.50 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,512,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGenomics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.