Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $293.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

