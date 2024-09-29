Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 11th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WPK stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.60. 92,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.97. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.89 million for the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winpak will post 3.5143288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPK shares. CIBC raised their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Winpak and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

