Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

