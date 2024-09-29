Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

