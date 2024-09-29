YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YPF. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

YPF opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

