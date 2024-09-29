Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $462.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.92 and a 200-day moving average of $453.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $341.85 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

