Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,066,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,603,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,844 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

