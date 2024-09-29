Zacks Research Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 201.2% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $845,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

