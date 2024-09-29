Zephyr Energy’s (ZPHR) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.
Zephyr Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ZPHR opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. Zephyr Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.00 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile
