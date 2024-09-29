Zephyr Energy’s (ZPHR) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ZPHR opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. Zephyr Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.00 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

